Modified Stay-at-Home Order: NC returns to stricter COVID-19 restrictions as hospitalizations, cases surge

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday a new action to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, declaring North Carolina will enter a modified Stay-at-Home Order.

The new rollback restrictions will take affect this Friday, Dec. 11th.

“This order will require people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. It means just what it says: people are to stay at home between those hours,” Gov. Cooper said.

Businesses, including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores, and more, will be required to close by 10 p.m.

In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.

“We already have strong safety protocols and capacity limitations in place – including a statewide mask mandate. With this additional action beginning Friday, we hope to get these numbers down. This Order aims to limit gatherings and get people home where they’re safer,” Cooper said.

Gov. Cooper went on to say that the modified Stay-at-Home Order is also a reminder that we must be vigilant the rest of the day – wearing a face mask when we are with people we don’t live with, keeping a safe distance from others, and washing our hands a lot.

“We’ll do more if our trends don’t improve. That could mean additional actions involving indoor restaurant dining, entertainment facilities or retail capacity. None of us want that. All these small businesses need more federal help. Congress and the President need to do that now,” Gov. Cooper said. “However, our top priority is — and must be — saving lives, and keeping our health care system from being overwhelmed.”

Newly released data from Nov. 21 – Dec. 4, 2020, shows more counties across North Carolina entered into substantial or critical community spread.

The COVID-19 County Alert System uses a combination of three metrics: case rate, the percent of tests that are positive, and hospital impact within the county.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 47,986 positive cases and 476 related deaths

Gaston County – 11,453 positive cases and 193 related deaths

Union County – 8,867 positive cases and 79 related deaths

Anson County – 1,033 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Stanly County – 3,279 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 7,945 positive cases and 110 related deaths

Rowan County – 6,458 positive cases and 137 related deaths

Iredell County – 6,488 positive cases and 58 related deaths

Cleveland County – 4,763 positive cases and 114 related deaths

Lincoln County – 3,939 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 7,911 positive cases and 102 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,886 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Burke County – 4,579 positive cases and 68 related deaths

Caldwell County – 4,024 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Wilkes County – 2,986 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Avery County – 1,096 positive cases and 10 deaths

