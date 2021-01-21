Mobile hospital unit deployed to Atrium Health Pineville as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise

PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A MED-1 mobile hospital will be deployed to Atrium Health Pineville to help with emergency department services, health officials announced Thursday.

“The state-of-the-art emergency department on wheels will be used to help treat less critical patients, providing added bed space during a time when hospitalizations continue to rise due to COVID-19 in the Charlotte area and around the country,” Atrium Health said.

Atrium Health said their teams have been planning since the beginning of the pandemic for a variety of scenarios, including an increase in patients.

The health system said it’s fortunate to own two mobile hospitals which can be used for a number of purposes, including caring for patients when there is an increase in hospital capacity.

“By deploying Atrium Health MED-1, we are able to create a more than 40 percent increase in emergency department capacity, which is especially important as we care for our patients and community during this pandemic,” Mike Lutes said, senior vice president and South Market president for Atrium Health.

Patients who may need lab work, medication refills, or imaging, such as X-rays, can be seen in Atrium Health MED-1.

Examples include, but are not limited to, rashes, ear pain, lacerations, and minor sprains. Patients seeking care will continue to go to the emergency room and will be directed by staff from there. Patients showing symptoms or who are COVID-19 positive will not be treated in the mobile hospital, but rather will follow the same COVID-Safe protocols the hospital already has in place.

Atrium Health MED-1 was first deployed in 2005, for nearly two months to coastal Mississippi following Hurricane Katrina, when more than 7,500 patients were treated for everything from heart attacks and strokes to serious infections.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

More recently, in late 2018, Atrium Health MED-1 assisted the Pender County, North Carolina, community recovery after Hurricane Florence forced Pender Memorial Hospital to close temporarily. This will be the first time Atrium Health has deployed it to support one of its own facilities in the Charlotte area.