Millions eligible for utility disconnection as executive order preventing action comes to an end

An executive order preventing utility shutoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic ends this week. The announcement about the executive order came from Governor Cooper came on March 31.

“Today I have signed an executive order to prohibit utility from shutting off service to people who are unable to pay,” said Governor Cooper during his March 31 press conference.

It’s now 3 months later and that executive order is about to expire. Millions of people in North Carolina are about to see their bills double, or even triple in some cases.

Numbers from the state utilities commission show more than 1.3 million residential utility accounts are eligible for disconnection. More than $257 million in utility charges has not been collected. Just a fraction of customers have established repayment plans. Those numbers are expected to climb drastically this week as utility companies announce more account balances.

The majority of unpaid accounts in the state are electric customers from Duke Energy. A spokesperson from Duke Energy sent FOX 46 this statement:



Duke Energy paused many of its credit practices on March 13, 2020 including the suspension of non-pay service disconnections. The North Carolina Utilities Commission, as well as the N.C. Governor issued subsequent orders mandating a moratorium across the state. And while the Governor’s executive order (EO 142) expires at the end of the month, the North Carolina Utilities Commission Waiver Order from March 19, 2020 remains in effect.

We have filed a motion requesting clarity on whether the Commission’s order is intended to expire at the same time as the Governor’s order or if it will continue. Having the clarity will allow us to increase communications with our customers so they know what to expect. Until we know more, we will continue to encourage customers who are, understandably, behind in their payments, to pay what they can now to avoid large bill balances that may be difficult to manage later. Regardless of the timeline, all customers will have at least one full billing cycle after we announce the resumption of standard operations to prepare, discuss options for their situation and make payment arrangements.



The financial impacts from this pandemic are far from over and our commitment to customers and solutions-focused care will continue.

Small cities who provide utility service are also being hit hard. The city of Statesville sent out a notice to customers this week, urging them to call and setup a payment plan.

2,100 hundred utility customers here are behind on bills and the city says more than $640,000 in bills are past due. Customers are urged to call and setup a payment plan.



In the immediate Charlotte area, Crisis Assistance Ministry has extended hours and offered drive-up service for those who want to apply for assistance paying utility bills. For more information on crisis assistance, click here.