MEDIC turns to virtual CPR training to teach community

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Each day across Mecklenburg County dispatchers answer calls for help about someone who has suddenly dropped to the ground and is not breathing.

The pandemic has not stopped those calls from coming in.

“Standing in line at Starbucks or the YMCA and someone suddenly collapses and they are in cardiac arrest and we want people to recognize that,” said MEDIC Operations Supervisor Don Shue.

She has responded to calls across the county for 31 years.

“To us, someone who does bystander CPR is a hero,” Shue said. The most important thing, Shue says, is if they can get care started then his team has a better chance of keeping the patient alive. Every minute that goes by without care their chance of survival decreases by ten percent.

“We have had to change the way we go out into the community,” said Lester Oliva with MEDIC. During a typical year, the agency will bring equipment and offer in-person training sessions. As frontline workers, Oliva says face-to-face training for MEDIC is not the safest option.

“The last thing we want to do is teach a class where we could get someone sick or they could get us sick,” Oliva said.

Like other agencies and organizations, MEDIC is taking bystander CPR training online with virtual classes. While it may not be ideal, some training and confidence is better than nothing at all. Last year, MEDIC trained 9,500 people in person. This year, since the pandemic started in March, that figure is a fraction of that.

Oliva has a phone and a mannequin set up in his Huntersville garage.

“Call 911, wear a mask, put a mask on them, and push hard. It doesn’t change the fact that people are out having medical emergencies,” Oliva added.

With more people staying at home, MEDIC says there is a drop in the number of people receiving PulsePoint alerts. The free app connects people in medical emergencies to people who know bystander CPR. It also lets you know the location of the closest AED.

October is Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month. CPR training is available to all organizations and businesses across Mecklenburg County at no cost. SAC takes the lives of an estimated 350,000 Americans each year.

The next virtual training is Thursday, October 22nd at 11 a.m. and will last 30 minutes.

CPR training is so important MEDIC says it requires a refresher course for employees every six months. Click here for more information.

