Mecklenburg judge tests positive for coronavirus

A judge in Mecklenburg County has announced that she tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

Mecklenburg County Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch said on Monday that she had tested positive for the Virus on Friday and has been in quarantine since.

“I am isolating at home until December 13th at the direction of the Mecklenburg County Health Director,” she said in a statement.

Judge Trosch said contact tracing is being conducted and all persons that have been identified as being at risk of exposure have been notified.

Additional cleaning will be conducted in the courts following the judge’s diagnosis and additional changes will be made where needed.

The court is located at 832 E. 4th St. in Uptown.

“It is imperative that we follow local and national health guidance, wear our masks, wash our hands,” Judge Trosch said.

