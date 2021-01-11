Mecklenburg health leaders join Atrium and Novant for COVID news conference

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Mecklenburg County health officials are providing a coronavirus update on Monday at 1:30 p.m.
Some surrounding counties including Union and Lincoln returned to in-person instruction on Monday.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools will hold a news conference on Tuesday and is said to hold a discussion regarding the return to in-person instruction. Students currently are restricted to full remote learning through at least January 19.
