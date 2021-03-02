Mecklenburg health leaders give COVID-19 vaccine update on Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Leaders with the Mecklenburg County Health Department are giving an update on Tuesday.

Public Health Director Gibbie Harris, Public Health Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan, Novant Health Senior Vice President Dr. David Priest and Atrium Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Little will hold the virtual briefing at 11 a.m.

The announcement of emergency approval for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine means an additional 80,000 doses of the one-shot vaccine will be received in North Carolina, NCDHHS said on Monday.

Wednesday will mark one year since the state’s first case of the virus was reported.