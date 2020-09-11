Mecklenburg County warns of positive COVID-19 text scam

Mecklenburg County Public Health is warning residents of a text scam involving a false message of a positive coronavirus test.

“This is Mecklenburg County Public Health and you are receiving this alert because you have test positive for COVID-19,” the text scam reads. It then provides a link to a symptom questionnaire.

SCAM ALERT: Public Health does not send out COVID-19 testing results via text message. If you’ve received a text like the one below, do not click the link and do not respond with any private information. pic.twitter.com/U2vGMDVJnD — Mecklenburg County (@MeckCounty) September 11, 2020

Public Health officials said the department does not send out COVID-19 testing results in texts messages.

Anyone who has received one of these texts is encouraged not to click the link or respond with any private information.

