Mecklenburg County warns of positive COVID-19 text scam

Coronavirus in North Carolina
Doctor hand holding positive Coronavirus test. (Taechit Taechamanodom/Getty Images/Royalty Free)

Mecklenburg County Public Health is warning residents of a text scam involving a false message of a positive coronavirus test.

“This is Mecklenburg County Public Health and you are receiving this alert because you have test positive for COVID-19,” the text scam reads. It then provides a link to a symptom questionnaire.

Public Health officials said the department does not send out COVID-19 testing results in texts messages.

Anyone who has received one of these texts is encouraged not to click the link or respond with any private information.

