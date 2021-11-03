Mecklenburg County votes to lower threshold needed to drop mask mandate

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — You may be taking off your mask indoors in Mecklenburg County sooner than previously thought.

Wednesday night, the Board of County Commissioners significantly lowered the threshold needed to drop the county’s mask mandate.

Under the new rule, once the county’s percent positive rate is below 5% for a 7 day period, the mask mandate will automatically end.

The previous mandate called for 30 days under 5%.

The new rule will not require the board to vote to drop the mandate, it will happen automatically once the numbers come in.

Mecklenburg County releases new COVID metrics every Friday.

The most recent numbers show a 7.1% positive rate as of October 27th.

“If we can get down to that lower than 5% for 7 consecutive days, I think we’ve moved in the right direction and it’s time to give the community a break,” said Health Director Gibbie Harris.

Mecklenburg County had a percent positive rate under 5% for two months in the spring and early summer.

“But then Delta happened and the numbers went back up again,” said Harris.

“So we know we can get there. That’s the good news.”

The county reinstated it’s mask mandate in August when the Delta Variant caused COVID cases to spike in Mecklenburg County.

At one point, the percent positive rate was in the double digits.

In the last month, numbers have dropped dramatically.

“We’ve got worked to do,” Harris said. “I’m not saying we don’t have work to do. But we’re seeing improvements.”