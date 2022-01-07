Mecklenburg County to distribute free at-home COVID testing kits this weekend. Here’s where to get one

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Friday, Mecklenburg County leaders announced residents who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and are unable to access a local testing site or purchase at-home test kits, MCPH will provide a limited number of free at-home test kits this weekend.

Free at-home test kits will be available this Saturday, Jan. 8, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology located at 1430 Alleghany St. in Charlotte or at the Bojangles Coliseum located at 2700 E. Independence Blvd. in Charlotte.

Entrances to the distribution sites will be blocked prior to the site opening, officials said.

“To ensure community safety, individuals will not be permitted to wait in line blocking roadways. Individuals will be redirected away from the site until space allows for additional site visitors,” Mecklenburg County leaders said in a released statment.

For individuals seeking a test kit at the distribution sites, please be aware:

To best meet the urgent demand in the community, MCPH will provide two test kits (four tests) per household. The kits are available while supplies last.

No appointment is necessary. MCPH staff will offer kits based on a walk/drive-up basis.

Since at-home test kits do not require clinical supervision, a prescription from a health care provider is not required.

Due to high demand, supplies of free at-home COVID-19 test kits in Mecklenburg County continue to be limited for future distribution, MCPH officials said. Visit their When You Should Be Tested page for up-to-date information about distribution locations and availability.

Find a free testing site near you by visiting the NC DHHS Find My Testing Place page or using the MCPH COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Sites map.