Mecklenburg County requiring all public health staff to get COVID vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – All public health staff will now be required to get the coronavirus vaccine, the Mecklenburg County Health Department announced on Monday.

The deadline to be vaccinated is September 7, 2021.

“As public health staff, we have led the COVID-19 response efforts for the County and know too well the very high level of sickness, death, and impact the pandemic has had in our community,” said Public Health Director Gibbie Harris. “Despite significant prevention efforts, COVID-19 continues to spread in our community, including new highly contagious variants.”

Harris cited widespread availability, protecting patients, and preventing any further rising impacts from the virus, in the reasoning for the decision.

More than 2,000 statewide cases were reported on Saturday, the highest North Carolina has seen in months. NCDHHS reported 1,400 positive COVID cases were reported on Monday.