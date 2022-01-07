Mecklenburg County reports jump in COVID hospitalizations, says high vaccination rate keeping ICUs open

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Mecklenburg County Public Health Director says the county is “in the thick of it” with COVID cases at the highest they’ve ever been.

The percent positivity is topping 33% in Mecklenburg County.

Next week the county expects even higher numbers, but their best guess is things will level off in the next several weeks.

Mecklenburg County has also been trying to set up new, larger testing sites in the coming days.

The county has seen a significant jump in people going to the hospital for COVID.

“The good news is we’re not seeing that same impact in the intensive care units which is likely related to the fact that we have a pretty high level of vaccination in our community and that is a really important part of the equation for us as well as we have access to treatments in the community,” said Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County’s Public Health Director.

The county says data from UNC-Charlotte indicates that 74% of COVID cases in the county are Omicron.