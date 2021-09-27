Mecklenburg County receives 5 additional ambulances due to increased calls for service during pandemic

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County is one of nine counties across North Carolina that have received additional ambulances due to experiencing ‘greatly increased calls for service’ during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the NC Department of Public Safety.

Each Advanced Life Support (LAS) ambulance will come with a two-person crew of EMS providers.

North Carolina has received a total of 25 additional ambulances in response to a resource request submitted to FEMA. The ambulances and crews have been assigned to assist nine county Emergency Medical Systems.

“These ambulances and crews will provide necessary relief to our extremely busy EMS systems,” said North Carolina Emergency Management Director Will Ray. “While it’s not the full complement we requested, we know medical resources are extremely limited across the nation right now, and we are grateful for this assistance from our federal partners.”

The number of ambulance crews assigned to each county:

Brunswick County 2

Franklin County 2

Graham County 2

Guilford County 3

Macon County 2

Mecklenburg County 5

New Hanover County 4

Pender County 2

Robeson County 3

The ambulance crews will remain assigned to these counties for 10 days. After that period, needs will be reevaluated to see if changes are needed, the NC Department of Public Safety said.

North Carolina submitted a request to FEMA on Sept. 10 for 40 Advanced Life Support and 10 Basic Life Support ambulances and crews. These 25 ambulances and crews were provided in response to that request.