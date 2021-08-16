Mecklenburg County Public Health recommending county-wide mask mandate

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Masking up once again, that’s what health leaders are recommending county-wide in Mecklenburg County.

Commissioners will vote on the mask mandate at a special meeting this Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 3 p.m.

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena R. Diorio said it’s a recommendation for the county to adopt a public health rule. County commissioners will take the actual vote this week.

“We know we’ve got a situation that could cause significant issues for us for transmission of this virus in our community especially among our young people. That’s the reason we need the masking in our community to protect them as they get back into school,” Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director, said. “We also know we have a holiday weekend coming up and we’ve had significant experience with holiday weekends creating increased cases in our community, so the bottom line is we need people to get vaccinated and we need people to wear masks.”

But Huntersville Mayor John Aneralla said Mecklenburg County does not have the authority to do this.

The mask mandate is recommended for public indoor spaces in Mecklenburg County. Business owners would be responsible for enforcing it. If someone refused to wear a face mask, the business owner can call CMPD and have the person arrested for trespassing.

Diorio said they’re also looking at possible civil penalties if people don’t comply.

“We know that COVID is here to stay, we have got to manage it, vaccine and masks are going to help us manage this as we move into the winter and back to the spring again,” Diorio said.

If passed, the mask mandate would go into effect one week from Wednesday county-wide, but in the meantime, the county manager said the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County plan to sign a proclamation to make the mandate effective starting this Wednesday.

Diorio said other towns could hop on board and sign a similar proclamation in the interim.

As of Monday, Aug. 16, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports that there have been at least 127,608 positive cases in Mecklenburg County and 1,005 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. NCDHHS reports 55% of Mecklenburg County’s population has had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 50% are fully-vaccinated.

Statement released from Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles Monday:

“Since the beginning of this pandemic I have said that I will rely on the medical and healthcare experts to guide our decisions for our community. Based on feedback from the Public Health Department, Atrium Health, Novant Health and Medic, it is important that we take additional measures to help protect our residents and community. I’ve spoken with George Dunlap and Gibbie Harris and I support their approach to create a county-wide mask mandate, which would create a consistent policy across Mecklenburg County and reduce confusion among our residents. The soonest this could go into effect would be 12 days from today, so in partnership with George Dunlap and Mecklenburg County, I am instituting a mask mandate that will go into effect on Wednesday, August 18 and will bridge the gap between Wednesday and when a county-wide mandate could go into effect.

More than 1,000 of our friends and loved ones have died from COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County – and people continue to die. One of the reasons we are doing this is that we are a community of families with children and we care deeply about the health of children as they begin school. We are also doing this to support the people who work in our city and this is a way for our businesses to remain open. We will work with and support our business community through this time.

For some of the people I represent in this city, this is a matter of life or death. I’ve read the emails and the letters that come to my office, with stories of personal tragedy. We have to remember there are people who are medically unable to get a vaccine and they are relying on the rest of us to do our part to stop the spread of the virus before it infects them or their loved ones. I received one email from a worried grandmother with a grandchild suffering from an immune system disorder. Members of our community are so concerned that they are writing to me, pleading for help. Today, our community has taken a step forward to giving them the peace of mind they deserve.

It is not an overstatement to say that getting a vaccine and wearing a mask is a matter of life and death. We need more people in our community to get vaccinated, which is the best way for us to get back to normal for the long-term. Unless we do better on getting shots in arms, this won’t be the last time we have to mandate masks or other measures. With you, we can get to a better place. Getting a vaccine supports your family, your friends, and your neighbors. Please get vaccinated and please wear a mask.“