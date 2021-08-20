Mecklenburg County provides latest COVID outbreak numbers at area hospitals as county at 13.2% positive

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department has released the latest COVID-19 outbreak numbers at area hospitals Friday as the county reports 13.2 percent of individuals tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID.
As of Friday morning, there are 129,703 total cases of the coronavirus and 1,024 total deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.
During the past week, an average of 528 laboratory confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 500 confirmed infections, health officials said. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.
During the past week, an average of 368 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County, local health officials said. This represents an increase trend over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.
During the past week, MCPH said an average of 13.2 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a slight increase trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results, health officials said.
1,021 deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases
- Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 17 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 138 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59.
- All deaths, except 27, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses.
- Almost half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak.
- Nearly 40 percent of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.
- Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 2 in 3 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities, MCPH said.
Between March 22, 2021 and August 18, 2021, MPCH received and confirmed reports of 432 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated residents (<1% of fully vaccinated residents).
“This does not represent all breakthrough cases, as these are based on self-report during case investigations following COVID-19 diagnosis. Vaccination status is confirmed using the NC COVID-19 Vaccination Management System (CVMS),” MCPH clarified on Friday.
Vaccination Rate Ages 12 and Over, Aug. 9, 2021
COVD-19 Cases per 100,000 Reported to MCPH by Zip Codes of Patient’s Residence
Congregate Living Settings with Active COVID-19 Outbreaks as of Aug. 18, 2021
|Facility Name
|Staff
|
|Residents
|
|Total
|
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Academy for Early Learning, Northside Baptist
333 Jeremiah Blvd,
Charlotte NC 28262
|1
|0
|5
|0
|6
|0
|Atrium Hospital, LCH 7A (nursing unit)
1000 Blythe Blvd,
Charlotte NC 28203
|9
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|Atrium Levine Children’s Hospital,
Respiratory Therapy Dept
1000 Blythe Blvd,
Charlotte NC 28203
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Atrium Pineville Non-Maternity Unit
10628 Park Rd
Charlotte NC 28210
|38
|0
|0
|0
|38
|0
|Atrium Pineville Maternity Unit
10628 Park Rd
Charlotte NC 28210
|14
|0
|7
|0
|21
|0
|Autumn Care of Cornelius
19530 Mt. Zion Parkway
Cornelius, NC 28031
|4
|0
|2
|0
|6
|0
|Bradford Preparatory School
2502 Salome Church Road,
Charlotte, NC 28262
|1
|0
|5
|0
|6
|0
|Cranfield Academy Carmel Rd
11330 Carmel Commons Blvd,
Charlotte NC 28226
|4
|0
|4
|0
|8
|0
|Early Beginnings
11330 Rozzelles Ferry Rd,
Charlotte NC 28214
|1
|0
|4
|0
|5
|0
|East Towne Assisted Living
4815 N. Sharon Amity Rd
Charlotte NC 28205
|4
|0
|3
|0
|7
|0
|Huntersville Oaks
12019 Verhoeff Dr,
Huntersville, NC 28078
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Independence Senior High School 1967 Patriot Drive
Charlotte NC 28227
|1
|0
|7
|0
|8
|0
|KinderCare Park Road School Age Classroom
3322 Park Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28209
|1
|0
|4
|0
|5
|0
|Kindercare E. WT Harris Blvd
6601 E. WT Harris Blvd
Charlotte NC 28214
|5
|0
|1
|0
|6
|0
|King Tiger Tae Kwon Do of Huntersville (Summer Camp)
16525 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville NC 28078
|3
|0
|35
|0
|38
|0
|Legacy Heights Senior Living
11240 Ballantyne Tract Court
Charlotte, NC 28277
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Matthews Glen Independent Living
733 Plantation Estates Dr
Matthews, NC 28105
|3
|0
|3
|0
|6
|0
|Northlake House
9108 Reames Rd,
Charlotte NC 28216
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Novant Matthews Medical Center, Emergency Department
1500 Matthews Township Parkway
Matthews, NC 28105
|13
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|Novant Matthews Medical Center, Safety Officers
1500 Matthews Township Parkway
Matthews, NC 28105
|6
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|Olde Knox Commons
13825 Hunton Lane
Huntersville, NC 28078
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Peak Resources
3223 Central Avenue
Charlotte NC 28205
|2
|0
|4
|0
|6
|0
|Pelican Health at Randolph
4801 Randolph Rd
Charlotte NC 28211
|3
|0
|2
|0
|5
|0
|Pineville Rehab and Living Center
1010 Lakeview Dr
Pineville, NC 28134
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Primrose School of South Charlotte
15933 Lancaster Hwy
Charlotte NC 28277
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Royal Park Rehab and Health Care
2700 Royal Commons Ln
Matthews NC 28105
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Sardis Oaks Nursing Home
5151 Sardis Rd
Charlotte NC 28270
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Sharon Towers Health Care Center
5100 Sharon Rd
Charlotte NC 28210
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Southminster Health Center
8919 Park Rd
Charlotte NC 28210
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|The Citadel at Myers Park
300 Providence Road
Charlotte NC 28207
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|The Pines at Davidson
400 Avenger Lane
Davidson NC 28036
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|The Summit Place SouthPark
2101 Runnymede LN
Charlotte NC 28209
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Wickshire Senior Living
13600 S. Tryon St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Waltonwood Cotswold
5215 Randolph Rd.
Charlotte NC 28211
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Waltonwood Providence
11945 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|White Oak Manor of Charlotte 4009 Craig Ave
Charlotte NC 28211
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
It is important to make sure the information you are getting about COVID-19 is coming directly from reliable sources like MCPH, CDC and NCDHHS. The best resource for information about COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County is the County’s COVID-19 website.
