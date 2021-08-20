Mecklenburg County provides latest COVID outbreak numbers at area hospitals as county at 13.2% positive

Coronavirus in North Carolina

by: Ciara Lankford

Posted: / Updated:

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department has released the latest COVID-19 outbreak numbers at area hospitals Friday as the county reports 13.2 percent of individuals tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID.

As of Friday morning, there are 129,703 total cases of the coronavirus and 1,024 total deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

During the past week, an average of 528 laboratory confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 500 confirmed infections, health officials said. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 368 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County, local health officials said. This represents an increase trend over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, MCPH said an average of 13.2 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a slight increase trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results, health officials said.

1,021 deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases

  • Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 17 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 138 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59.
  • All deaths, except 27, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses.
  • Almost half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak.
  • Nearly 40 percent of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.
  • Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 2 in 3 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities, MCPH said.

Between March 22, 2021 and August 18, 2021, MPCH received and confirmed reports of 432 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated residents (<1% of fully vaccinated residents).

“This does not represent all breakthrough cases, as these are based on self-report during case investigations following COVID-19 diagnosis. Vaccination status is confirmed using the NC COVID-19 Vaccination Management System (CVMS),” MCPH clarified on Friday.

Vaccination Rate Ages 12 and Over, Aug. 9, 2021

COVD-19 Cases per 100,000 Reported to MCPH by Zip Codes of Patient’s Residence

Congregate Living Settings with Active COVID-19 Outbreaks as of Aug. 18, 2021

Facility NameStaffResidentsTotal
 CasesDeathsCasesDeathsCasesDeaths
Academy for Early Learning, Northside Baptist
333 Jeremiah Blvd,
Charlotte NC 28262		105060
Atrium Hospital, LCH 7A (nursing unit)
1000 Blythe Blvd,
Charlotte NC 28203		900090
Atrium Levine Children’s Hospital,  
Respiratory Therapy Dept
1000 Blythe Blvd,
Charlotte NC 28203		100010
Atrium Pineville Non-Maternity Unit
10628 Park Rd
Charlotte NC 28210		38000380
Atrium Pineville Maternity Unit
10628 Park Rd
Charlotte NC 28210		14070210
Autumn Care of Cornelius
19530 Mt. Zion Parkway
Cornelius, NC 28031		402060
Bradford Preparatory School
2502 Salome Church Road,
Charlotte, NC 28262		105060
Cranfield Academy Carmel Rd
11330 Carmel Commons Blvd,
Charlotte NC 28226		404080
Early Beginnings
11330 Rozzelles Ferry Rd,
Charlotte NC 28214		104050
East Towne Assisted Living
4815 N. Sharon Amity Rd
Charlotte NC 28205		403070
Huntersville Oaks
12019 Verhoeff Dr,
Huntersville, NC 28078		200020
Independence Senior High School 1967 Patriot Drive
Charlotte NC 28227		107080
KinderCare Park Road School Age Classroom
3322 Park Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28209		104050
Kindercare E. WT Harris Blvd
6601 E. WT Harris Blvd
Charlotte NC 28214		501060
King Tiger Tae Kwon Do of Huntersville (Summer Camp)
16525 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville NC 28078		30350380
Legacy Heights Senior Living
11240 Ballantyne Tract Court
Charlotte, NC 28277		101020
Matthews Glen Independent Living
733 Plantation Estates Dr
Matthews, NC 28105		303060
Northlake House
9108 Reames Rd,
Charlotte NC 28216		100010
Novant Matthews Medical Center, Emergency Department
1500 Matthews Township Parkway
Matthews, NC 28105		13000130
Novant Matthews Medical Center, Safety Officers
1500 Matthews Township Parkway
Matthews, NC 28105		600060
Olde Knox Commons
13825 Hunton Lane
Huntersville, NC 28078		300030
Peak Resources
3223 Central Avenue
Charlotte NC 28205		204060
Pelican Health at Randolph
4801 Randolph Rd
Charlotte NC 28211		302050
Pineville Rehab and Living Center
1010 Lakeview Dr
Pineville, NC 28134		100010
Primrose School of South Charlotte
15933 Lancaster Hwy
Charlotte NC 28277		005050
Royal Park Rehab and Health Care
2700 Royal Commons Ln
Matthews NC 28105		200020
Sardis Oaks Nursing Home
5151 Sardis Rd
Charlotte NC 28270		200020
Sharon Towers Health Care Center
5100 Sharon Rd
Charlotte NC 28210		201030
Southminster Health Center
8919 Park Rd
Charlotte NC 28210		102030
The Citadel at Myers Park
300 Providence Road
Charlotte NC  28207		002020
The Pines at Davidson
400 Avenger Lane
Davidson NC 28036		101020
The Summit Place SouthPark
2101 Runnymede LN
Charlotte NC 28209		200020
Wickshire Senior Living
13600 S. Tryon St.
Charlotte, NC 28278		202040
Waltonwood Cotswold
5215 Randolph Rd.
Charlotte NC 28211		200020
Waltonwood Providence
11945 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28277		102030
White Oak Manor of Charlotte 4009 Craig Ave
Charlotte NC 28211		300030

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about COVID-19 is coming directly from reliable sources like MCPH, CDC and NCDHHS. The best resource for information about COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County is the County’s COVID-19 website.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories