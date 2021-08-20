Mecklenburg County provides latest COVID outbreak numbers at area hospitals as county at 13.2% positive

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department has released the latest COVID-19 outbreak numbers at area hospitals Friday as the county reports 13.2 percent of individuals tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID.

As of Friday morning, there are 129,703 total cases of the coronavirus and 1,024 total deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

During the past week, an average of 528 laboratory confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 500 confirmed infections, health officials said. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 368 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County, local health officials said. This represents an increase trend over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, MCPH said an average of 13.2 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a slight increase trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results, health officials said.

1,021 deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases

Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 17 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 138 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59.

All deaths, except 27, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses.

Almost half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak.

Nearly 40 percent of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 2 in 3 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities, MCPH said.

Between March 22, 2021 and August 18, 2021, MPCH received and confirmed reports of 432 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated residents (<1% of fully vaccinated residents).

“This does not represent all breakthrough cases, as these are based on self-report during case investigations following COVID-19 diagnosis. Vaccination status is confirmed using the NC COVID-19 Vaccination Management System (CVMS),” MCPH clarified on Friday.

Vaccination Rate Ages 12 and Over, Aug. 9, 2021

COVD-19 Cases per 100,000 Reported to MCPH by Zip Codes of Patient’s Residence

Congregate Living Settings with Active COVID-19 Outbreaks as of Aug. 18, 2021

Facility Name Staff ​ Residents ​ Total ​ Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Academy for Early Learning, Northside Baptist

333 Jeremiah Blvd,

Charlotte NC 28262 1 0 5 0 6 0 Atrium Hospital, LCH 7A (nursing unit)

1000 Blythe Blvd,

Charlotte NC 28203 9 0 0 0 9 0 Atrium Levine Children’s Hospital,

Respiratory Therapy Dept

1000 Blythe Blvd,

Charlotte NC 28203 1 0 0 0 1 0 Atrium Pineville Non-Maternity Unit

10628 Park Rd

Charlotte NC 28210 38 0 0 0 38 0 Atrium Pineville Maternity Unit

10628 Park Rd

Charlotte NC 28210 14 0 7 0 21 0 Autumn Care of Cornelius

19530 Mt. Zion Parkway

Cornelius, NC 28031 4 0 2 0 6 0 Bradford Preparatory School

2502 Salome Church Road,

Charlotte, NC 28262 1 0 5 0 6 0 Cranfield Academy Carmel Rd

11330 Carmel Commons Blvd,

Charlotte NC 28226 4 0 4 0 8 0 Early Beginnings

11330 Rozzelles Ferry Rd,

Charlotte NC 28214 1 0 4 0 5 0 East Towne Assisted Living

4815 N. Sharon Amity Rd

Charlotte NC 28205 4 0 3 0 7 0 Huntersville Oaks

12019 Verhoeff Dr,

Huntersville, NC 28078 2 0 0 0 2 0 Independence Senior High School 1967 Patriot Drive

Charlotte NC 28227 1 0 7 0 8 0 KinderCare Park Road School Age Classroom

3322 Park Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28209 1 0 4 0 5 0 Kindercare E. WT Harris Blvd

6601 E. WT Harris Blvd

Charlotte NC 28214 5 0 1 0 6 0 King Tiger Tae Kwon Do of Huntersville (Summer Camp)

16525 Birkdale Commons Pkwy

Huntersville NC 28078 3 0 35 0 38 0 Legacy Heights Senior Living

11240 Ballantyne Tract Court

Charlotte, NC 28277 1 0 1 0 2 0 Matthews Glen Independent Living

733 Plantation Estates Dr

Matthews, NC 28105 3 0 3 0 6 0 Northlake House

9108 Reames Rd,

Charlotte NC 28216 1 0 0 0 1 0 Novant Matthews Medical Center, Emergency Department

1500 Matthews Township Parkway

Matthews, NC 28105 13 0 0 0 13 0 Novant Matthews Medical Center, Safety Officers

1500 Matthews Township Parkway

Matthews, NC 28105 6 0 0 0 6 0 Olde Knox Commons

13825 Hunton Lane

Huntersville, NC 28078 3 0 0 0 3 0 Peak Resources

3223 Central Avenue

Charlotte NC 28205 2 0 4 0 6 0 Pelican Health at Randolph

4801 Randolph Rd

Charlotte NC 28211 3 0 2 0 5 0 Pineville Rehab and Living Center

1010 Lakeview Dr

Pineville, NC 28134 1 0 0 0 1 0 Primrose School of South Charlotte

15933 Lancaster Hwy

Charlotte NC 28277 0 0 5 0 5 0 Royal Park Rehab and Health Care

2700 Royal Commons Ln

Matthews NC 28105 2 0 0 0 2 0 Sardis Oaks Nursing Home

5151 Sardis Rd

Charlotte NC 28270 2 0 0 0 2 0 Sharon Towers Health Care Center

5100 Sharon Rd

Charlotte NC 28210 2 0 1 0 3 0 Southminster Health Center

8919 Park Rd

Charlotte NC 28210 1 0 2 0 3 0 The Citadel at Myers Park

300 Providence Road

Charlotte NC 28207 0 0 2 0 2 0 The Pines at Davidson

400 Avenger Lane

Davidson NC 28036 1 0 1 0 2 0 The Summit Place SouthPark

2101 Runnymede LN

Charlotte NC 28209 2 0 0 0 2 0 Wickshire Senior Living

13600 S. Tryon St.

Charlotte, NC 28278 2 0 2 0 4 0 Waltonwood Cotswold

5215 Randolph Rd.

Charlotte NC 28211 2 0 0 0 2 0 Waltonwood Providence

11945 Providence Road

Charlotte, NC 28277 1 0 2 0 3 0 White Oak Manor of Charlotte 4009 Craig Ave

Charlotte NC 28211 3 0 0 0 3 0

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about COVID-19 is coming directly from reliable sources like MCPH, CDC and NCDHHS. The best resource for information about COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County is the County’s COVID-19 website.