Mecklenburg County prepared to begin administering Pfizer COVID booster shots Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County Public Health officials said Friday that it is prepared to begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shots to people 65 and older and frontline workers starting next week.

The FDA and CDC both recommend a booster shot for recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for those 65 or older or who are at high risk of severe disease. The CDC also recommended a booster shot for frontline workers.

Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said the CDC’s guidance on eligibility is slightly different from the guidance provided by their Advisory committee Thursday afternoon.

“While we are awaiting additional clinical guidance from the CDC and specific guidance from NC DHHS, Mecklenburg County Public Health will be prepared to provide third doses of the Pfizer vaccine to eligible individuals on Monday, September 27 at all public health vaccine sites,” Harris said.

