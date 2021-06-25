Mecklenburg County plans to ‘canvass neighborhoods’ to help spread the word on getting the COVID vaccine

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County provides regular updates on COVID vaccination rates and provides a detailed map on areas where the rates are high and low.

In its most recent update, parts of Steele Creek, west Charlotte, north Charlotte, and southeast Charlotte were colored in two shades of blue, essentially meaning they were below the county average on vaccinations.

The county is well aware of the numbers and the specific disparities, particularly in Latinx and African-American communities, but it appears state and federal agencies are aware of the low vaccination rates, too.

“They are shifting the work that they are doing to canvassing in neighborhoods,” said Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris at a Board of Commissioners meeting earlier this week. She was speaking about groups that are shifting statewide, with some state help.

Canvassing is a term normally applied to political campaigns and normally means going to the neighborhood level, up to and including knocking on doors. Now, it could potentially include getting the COVID-19 vaccine out.

However, some have reservations about the idea. Robin Gunn told FOX 46 she had not gotten vaccinated yet due to an autoimmune condition. However, she does have experience in canvassing for the census.

“I did door-to-door,” she said. “People were not too kind to open up the door and people were not too receptive, just because it’s a government entity.”

Health officials have previously cited the lower demand at testing centers and vaccine clinics as a reason for going to a more granular level to reach as much of the population as possible.

The Mecklenburg County Health Dept. told FOX 46 that several agencies are a part of canvassing efforts with funding from the state and private foundations.

County health officials said they will be “working with them to assure consistent messaging, accurate information, culturally appropriate information, and coordinating efforts.”