Mecklenburg County opens new appointments as Group 4 vaccinations begin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County is opening more first-dose vaccination appointments Wednesday morning as eligibility opens for Group 4.

According to Mecklenburg County Public Health, the new appointments will open at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for appointment dates through March 31. Anyone from Groups 1-4 are eligible to register.

People in Groups 1 and 3 working in Mecklenburg County, Group 2 county residents 65 years and older and Group 4 residents who are 16-64 years old with one or more high-risk medical conditions for severe disease from COVID-19 and people living in close group settings can get their shot.

Click here or call the MCPH COVID-19 Hotline at 980-314-9400 to schedule an appointment.