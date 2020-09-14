Mecklenburg County offering financial help to small businesses affected by COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County is offering up to $25,000 to help small businesses that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Several local businesses told FOX 46 they have seen revenue fall by as much as 80 percent since pandemic regulations were issued in March.

The county is dedicated more than $1 million to continue to support the businesses.

In order to apply for assistance, businesses must have at 50 employees or less, be in one of the six towns or unincorporated areas of the county, be registered with the State Secretary’s Office and be able to show how their business was negatively impacted.

The funds can only be used for working capital, lease payments and covering payroll shortages.

Click here to apply for assistance.

