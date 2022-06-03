MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Health officials announced Friday that Mecklenburg County has moved from code green to code yellow in the spread of COVID-19 in the county.

According to Mecklenburg County Public Health, the community level of yellow signifies a medium on a scale from low (green) to high (red). The latest data shows an increase in hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in the area.

Health officials say there has been a significant increase lately in positive COVID-19 cases in the county.

“This change to the medium level means that people with underlying conditions such as asthma, COPD, high blood pressure, and heart disease or anyone with a weakened immune system should be more cautious now,” said Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) Director. “To stay safe, all individuals should consider masking, avoid large gatherings, and make sure that you are up to date on COVID vaccines, including booster doses for those who are eligible. If you do have symptoms, please get tested or take a rapid test, and consult with your health care provider about available treatment options.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend those at a considerable risk for severe illness to talk to their healthcare provider about whether they need to wear a mask or take other safety precautions. You are also advised to stay up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if you start having symptoms.

If you are in need of a COVID-19 vaccine, you can get vaccinated at two Mecklenburg County Public Health locations, including:

Southeast Heath Department

249 Billinsley Road

Charlotte Northwest Health Department

2845 Beatties Ford Road

Charlotte

You can also likely get a COVID-19 vaccine through your health care provider, a local pharmacy, or a community clinic or event.

If you feel ill, you’re advised to get a COVID-19 test, either in person or at a provider, testing event, or using an at-home test kit. If you cannot travel, mobile vaccinations and free at-home test kits are available.

For more information about Mecklenburg County’s COVID-19 indicators, vaccines, testing, treatment, and resources, click here.