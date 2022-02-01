Mecklenburg County mask mandate to stay in place

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s not what some in Mecklenburg County wanted to hear. Residents asking county commissioners for one thing, remove the mask mandate, and go to a more focused masking regulation.

“High quality one-way masking is more effective at protecting the vulnerable than the universal use of low-quality masks,” said one speaker.

Mecklenburg County health director Dr. Raynard Washington had good news, “I am pretty confident that we have hit our peak of infection relative to the Omicron surge here in Mecklenburg County. I think that occurred around January the 15th.”

Washington also told leaders some bad news as well. He says the virus is still in the county. He also says some counties around Mecklenburg County had lower percent positivity numbers, but he says the Omicron surge started in Mecklenburg County before others.

Washington also notes that over 600 people are in the hospital, putting a strain on health care workers.

“Whether or not they are there to be treated for Covid or not they require additional resources,” he added.

Even with the numbers on a major decline, there is one thing Dr. Washington says he can’t do at this time, “I don’t not feel comfortable, and I cannot recommend we make any changes to the mask mandate. But I am comfortable in saying I believe in the next several weeks we’ll be in a better place.”

“We’ve been at this for two years and none of these mitigation strategies have stopped COVID and so it’s constantly the goal posts moving, let’s wait two more weeks, let’s see what happens next,” said Lisa O’Bryan, part of a group opposed to the decision.

Parents say they are watching their children suffer, because they are following rules a lot of people are not, and the mask should be removed.

“I’ve actually had people say to me just don’t wear it and I said yeah that’s an option if you are an adult out in the community, our children don’t have that same freedom,” added O’Bryan.