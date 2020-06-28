Mecklenburg County Health officials provide thousands of free COVID19 tests

Mecklenburg County health officials are making it easy for people to get tested for the coronavirus as they offer a free testing site on Freedom Drive.

Saturday, health leaders, church leaders and a team from Novant Health turned the Valerie C. Woodard complex on Freedom Drive into a mobile testing site.

Fox 46 hasn’t received official numbers for testing, but county leaders say they had a thousand test kits on site for people Saturday.

The lines were wrapped around the parking lot as some say this was much needed.

“I’m a caregiver for my mom and her quarantine is going to end and the county contacted me and wanted me to get another screening,” said Abigail Wallace.

“My aunt got a positive result,” said Jesus Jimenez.

Fox 46 learned from Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director, that people could drive up or walk up and be tested for free.

She says those being tested would’ve displayed symptoms of the coronavirus, been in contact with someone who tested positive, work a job that can expose them, or have been to a protest or large crowds.

“If you see the line continues to move smoothly,” said Harris.

Although the line was long, many say they felt it was worth the wait.

“Five to ten minutes tops,” said Bernard Shepherd.

“I wouldn’t mind it it was faster but it is what it is,” said Jesus Jimenez.

Testing will be in this same spot Sunday from 9am-3pm. All you need is your ID and insurance card if you have one. You will not be required to pay for this test, if you have insurance, your insurance company will be billed. You won’t pay anything out of pocket.