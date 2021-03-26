Mecklenburg County health officials prepare for eased restrictions, more vaccine eligibility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County health leaders are set to provide a COVID-19 update Friday, hours before North Carolina eases some restrictions under a new executive order.

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that he is signing a new executive order that will continue to ease restrictions in several areas starting Friday at 5 p.m.

Under the new order, museums, aquariums, retail businesses and shops, salons and personal care shops can increase capacity up to 100 percent indoors and outdoors.

Restaurants, breweries, wineries, amusement parks, gyms and pools and other establishments.

Strong safety protocols, including the mask mandate, will remain in place. “It will be as important as ever to stay socially distant and use good judgment,” Cooper said.

This order will increase maximum occupancy limits in several areas. But importantly, masks and 6 feet of social distancing still will be required for all of these establishments, and that means some of them may not be able to reach the maximum occupancy allowed by the order, Cooper explained.

The governor also announced that beginning April 7, every adult in the state will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.