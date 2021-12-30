Mecklenburg County health officials issue warning ahead of NYE festivities

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Mecklenburg County Public Health leaders gave an update on Thursday on the current state of the pandemic and how the county is dealing with the fast-paced spread of the Omicron variant.

With Mecklenburg County’s positivity rate surpassing 15 percent, and the Omicron variant spreading like wildfire, public health officials are warning Charlotteans to be as safe as possible during their New Year’s Eve plans.

“I think what’s important to remember is where we are in our understanding of this disease really from one year ago. We know so much more now, we know what it is, how it spreads, we know better how to treat it. We know that the community knows how to help stop the spread. We know that our vaccines work, and they’re incredibly effective. We know that we have plenty of PPE, plenty of masks, our doctors, our nurses have been caring for these patients, they know how to care for them,” said Atrium Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Hunter.

Today was Public Health Direct Gibbie Harris’ last day with Mecklenburg County. Dr. Raynard Washington will be taking her place. Harris has a positive outlook on the state of COVID in the county.

“Our schools will reopen again next week. There are no plans at this point to delay the start of school. I know that many parents have been concerned about that. But we do want to do everything we can to help our children stay in school and for us to have enough teachers and staffing support in our schools to be able to provide what our students need,” Harris said.