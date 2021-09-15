Mecklenburg County employees to be suspended for not showing proof of vaccination, testing negative for COVID

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Beginning on Wednesday, Mecklenburg County employees will be suspended for not showing proof of being vaccinated or testing negative for COVID.

Sept. 15 is the day employees had to prove they are doing their role in keeping others safe from the vaccine.

Employees have had a month to get vaccinated and now Mecklenburg County officials said they’re looking at who didn’t get the COVID-19 shot, and who hasn’t submitted a negative COVID test.

Those employees who haven’t done either, will be suspended.

FOX 46 reached out to George Dunlap, the chairman of the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners, who sent us this written statement:

They will be suspended, however, we are in the process of verifying the information received and will have a better idea about the number being suspended at the end of the day. Chairman George Dunlap

Officials said roughly 70% of Mecklenburg County employees have already been vaccinated. FOX 46 does not know the exact number of employees who are suspended, but we’re working on finding that out and what that means for Mecklenburg County services.

Statement on Mecklenburg County Employee COVID-19 Testing

“Unvaccinated Mecklenburg County Employees who have not submitted a negative COVID-19 test in the last seven days will receive suspension notices starting today, and will remain on unpaid suspension until proof of a vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is confirmed.

With approximately 70 percent of all employees vaccinated, Mecklenburg County remains committed to providing a safe work environment for all employees, as well as a safe experience for our customers.

The County has enacted this process to meet the highest standard of COVID-19 prevention possible.”