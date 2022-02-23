CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mecklenburg County has finally crossed below the 10 percent threshold for positive rates, data showed this week.

Data for Monday shows a 9.9% infection rate based on a seven-day rolling average, the health department’s latest data dump showed. In January that percentage rose to nearly 40 percent.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Board of Education voted to remove their mandate on March 7, nine days after Mecklenburg County’s mandate expires. The decision came after a presentation given by Dr. Raynard Washington, the County Health Director.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to go mask optional on March 7

On February 26 the county is ending its mask mandate citing the decrease in COVID data.