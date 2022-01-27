Mecklenburg County COVID-19 numbers improving despite threat from new Omicron variation

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County health officials are reporting some better COVID-19 numbers across the area.

The positivity rate in the county is sitting at 31.6 percent. That’s down from 32.4 percent earlier this week.

However, there’s something that could possibly threaten those improving COVID numbers. A new variation of the Omicron variant has been detected in the area.

Health officials say, though, it’s not a cause for concern at this time.

“We are able to identify the BA.2 variation of the omicron variant,” said Mecklenburg County Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington. “We have seen that in our last recent report, so we will continue to monitor that closely. I know there’s a lot of chatter and discussion about that right now. At this time, it’s not a concern for us in the community.”

The BA.2 variant was seen in Mecklenburg County’s most recent report and is being monitored by local health officials.

“There’s a lot to learn I think,” said Dr. Washington. “I know our partners at the CDC, state and otherwise are monitoring this very closely and we are monitoring what’s happening in other countries— but I think it’s clear at this time there’s no real indication we should be concerned. We will keep monitoring it and keep folks up to date as we learn more.”

BA.2 has been detected in several states and countries, but local health officials say there’s no evidence that it’s any more transmissible than the original omicron variant.

“We really want to reduce the number of hosts in the communities because that’s what viruses do, they replicate,” said Novant Health’s Dr. Sid Fletcher. “When they replicate, they make mistakes— and that’s the variants you see. So, know that there will be more variants and the more people who are vaccinated, the better we are going to do against this.”

Hospitals remain at around 95 percent capacity. Most people hospitalized right now are either not vaccinated or under vaccinated.