Stoney Creek Elementary student dies from COVID-19 in Meckenburg County

Coronavirus in North Carolina

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Mecklenburg County spokesperson has confirmed to FOX 46 Charlotte that an elementary-aged child had died from COVID-19.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department reports that the death occurred last week. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools tells FOX 46 Charlotte that the child was a student of Stoney Creek Elementary School. The age of the child was not immediately provided to FOX 46 Charlotte.

