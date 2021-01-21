Mecklenburg County announces COVID-19 vaccine registration times for February

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County Public Health announced it will be opening additional appointments Thursday for the first three weeks of February for Groups 1 and 2 based on anticipated vaccine supply.

Appointments will be available for scheduling beginning Jan. 21 at 8:30 a.m.



Earlier this month, Public Health updated its vaccination plan to align with new federal and state recommendations. Because vaccine supplies are currently limited, the vaccine distribution is being rolled out in phases.

Group 1 includes healthcare workers with current in-person patient contact and long-term care staff and residents.



Group 2 includes anyone 65 years or older, regardless of health status or living situation.



Public Health is opening February appointments for the first dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine for Groups 1 and 2 based on the anticipated vaccine supply.



Instructions for making appointments are available at MeckNC.gov/COVID-19.



Eligible Group 1 and 2 members may make a first dose appointment online at https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/83g1hcpv/. Please read the appointment instructions carefully.



Phone appointments can be made by calling 980-314-9400 and selecting Option 3. If you leave a message, MCPH will attempt to return the call within 24-48 business hours.



If you are unable to secure an appointment right away, residents are encouraged to continue to check for updates. As more vaccines are made available, additional appointment times will be made available. Updates will continue to be made at MeckNC.gov/COVID-19.

MCPH COVID-19 Vaccine clinics are being held at Bojangles’ Coliseum, 2700 East Independence Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28205. Appointments are required for all eligible recipients.



Mecklenburg County residents who need assistance with transportation to vaccine appointments should contact the Mecklenburg Transportation System at 980-314-7600.

