Mecklenburg County among 3 NC health departments to get first allocation of COVID-19 vaccine

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County is among three North Carolina health departments to receive the first allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Mecklenburg County officials said they were told by NC DHHS that there were three local county health departments that would receive the Pfizer vaccine, to begin with.

Mecklenburg County is one of them.

“The state plans to distribute the vaccine in numbers that can be used within 10 days. There is no intent to have vaccines sitting in freezers for a long period of time. The specially designed shipping containers can be recharged with dry ice for up to 30 days safely,” an official with Mecklenburg County confirmed.

Mecklenburg County Public Health has ordered a freezer that will accommodate the Pfizer vaccine and should be in receipt by the end of the year. There are other options for storage within the County if needed, but moving the vaccine to other sites must be approved by the State, they said.

“We do not anticipate a problem with storage of the vaccine or ability to maintain the vaccine safely until it is in people’s arms,” an official with Mecklenburg County said.

