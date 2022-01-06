Mecklenburg County ABC stores experiencing staffing problems as COVID cases spike

MECKLENBURG COUNTY (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two years into the pandemic and businesses once again are dealing with sickness at the workplace.

“When Omicron hit, as we are seeing across the county, cause some real challenges,” Mecklenburg County ABC Board Chief Executive Officer Keva Walton said.

Since December 22, Walton said there have been 20 exposures and 20 illnesses at stores across the county.

Some locations had to temporarily close for sanitation crews.

“It is a domino effect. It’s not just one person, we have to go back and trace when did they work, who did they work with, which stores did they work at? It can be a complicated almost dig saw puzzle just to manage that,” Walton said.

Starting Monday, Jan. 10, all 29 locations will open at 12:30 p.m. instead of 10 a.m. until further notice.

The ABC Board said shorter hours allow it to avoid closures. Like nearly every industry, Walton said they are facing a labor shortage on top of Omicron exposures and are discussing ways to retain and hire more staff.

“[We are] certainly looking at incentives and wage structure, the whole nine to attract and retain good talent,” Walton said.

Despite the state-run alcohol retailer facing a shortage of workers, the board said sales are at a nearly 75-year high.