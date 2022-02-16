Mecklenburg Co. leaders to decide future of indoor face covering requirement

February 20 2022 02:30 pm

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County commissioners are set to take up the county’s indoor face covering requirement at their Wednesday meeting.

The mandate, which initially was instituted at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and then again over the Summer due to a surge in cases due to the Delta variant, is one of only a few remaining in North Carolina.

County Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington told commissioners last week that a recommendation would likely come on the mandate, as cases have continued to decline.  The positivity rate as of Wednesday is at 14.5%.

Commissioners had previously voted to end the mask mandate once cases were at 5% or below for a period of seven days, though commissioners have since indicated that may no longer be a metric they will be using in determining whether to end the mandate.

