CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County’s percent positivity rate has dipped below 10% for the first time since December. New county data shows that number hit 9.9% on Monday.

State and local health experts say that while the decline is certainly a great sign, they won’t go so far as to say the pandemic is ending.

“We’ve learned, if nothing else, that we can get curveballs with COVID and these variants are going to continue to arise until we reach a place, not just in North Carolina, not just nationally, but globally, where more of our population is protected,” said state epidemiology section chief Dr. Zack Moore.

Experts say that while there will always be new variants, their current concern level is low.

“We’ve been tracking [new variants]. So far, we don’t think there’s anything we need to do about the sub-variant now,” said state health director Dr. Betsey Tilson.

Health experts also say that since we now know so much more about the virus than ever before, if a new dangerous variant were to arise, they’ll be prepared.

“The good news from a prevention perspective is that the same things we recommend people do t protect against the omicron variant are the same things that we’re going to recommend to protect against future variants,” said Dr. Moore.

There is one caveat. Mecklenburg County health leaders say the percent positivity rate and COVID metrics are no longer the best way to measure community spread. That’s because with so many people taking at-home tests, many positive cases are going unreported. Therefore, the county is turning towards wastewater sampling to better surveil the virus. Just this week, they started monitoring their fifth sewage processing plant. These plants account for about 400,000 people.

The state also says they’re currently not recommending a fourth COVID shot for vulnerable populations. They believe the third dose is proving effective, but they’ll continue to monitor the situation and update recommendations accordingly.