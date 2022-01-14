Meck Co. opening 2 new COVID-19 testing sites Monday

Medical assistant Leslie Powers carries swab samples collected from people to process them on-site at a COVID-19 testing site in Long Beach, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two new COVID-19 testing sites will be open Monday in Mecklenburg County to help get the community tested.

According to Mecklenburg County, StarMed will open a new location in Concord and MAKO Medical will open a new location at Carowinds.

Both locations will offer FREE COVID-19 testing with no appointment necessary. Schedules are subjecto to change. The addresses and times of the new locations are below:

zMAX Dragway — 6570 Bruton Smith Blvd. Concord; Noon-4 p.m. Jan. 17, 19-20, 22, 24-25, 29, 31, and Feb. 1-3

— 6570 Bruton Smith Blvd. Concord; Noon-4 p.m. Jan. 17, 19-20, 22, 24-25, 29, 31, and Feb. 1-3 Carowinds — 14523 Carowinds Blvd., Charlotte; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday

The StarMed location in Concord will offer both PCR and Rapid Testing. The MAKO location at Carowinds will only offer PCR Testing.

If you are having difficulty visiting a local testing site, you can also purchase at-home COVID-19 test kits online or at local pharmacies. Availability for kits in stores and online has recently improved.

Visit mecknc.gov/covid-19 or call the COVID-19 information hotline at 980-314-9400 (option 3) for up-to-date program information, including locations and hours of operation.