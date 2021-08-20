MCPH shares how many employees, patients test positive for COVID-19 at Charlotte area hospitals

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County Public Health is now posting online how many COVID-19 cases are at hospitals after a FOX 46 investigation into the reporting of this information.

After the recent outbreak at Atrium Health Pineville, FOX 46 started asking questions about how these cases at hospitals are reported and who has to be notified when there’s an outbreak.

On Friday, Mecklenburg County Public Health started publishing COVID cases at hospitals on its website.

From that information, FOX 46 found out there’s an outbreak in the emergency department at Novant Health Medical Center in Matthews.

Thirteen staff members in the emergency room and six safety officers at that medical center tested positive for COVID.

Earlier this week, FOX 46 asked the county’s public health director if hospitals should be required to report COVID cases to the county.

The health director didn’t answer our question, but told us schools, childcare facilities, and nursing homes, but not hospitals, report directly to the county and the county then reports any clusters to the state.

“The hospitals, because they’re a health care setting, I think have managed situations like that that they have had over time because I don’t think this is necessarily the first one (Atrium Health Pineville). This may have been the largest one, but they typically don’t report those directly to us and they handle their own contact tracing and investigation,” said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director.

FOX 46 asked the county if hospitals are now required to report their numbers directly to the county, but we have not yet heard back.

Novant Health released the following statement to FOX 46.

“Unfortunately, none of us, including health care workers, are 100% immune to the more contagious, aggressive Delta variant with its high level of community spread. Fortunately, we have strong infection prevention measures in place to help us mitigate the risk of spread within our facilities. These enhanced safety protocols helped Novant Health Matthews Medical Center quickly identify COVID-19 cases among two small groups of team members and take swift action, which greatly limited further spread. A majority of these team members were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

The reality is unvaccinated individuals — everywhere — are at high risk of contracting, and therefore spreading, the virus. Increasing vaccination rates in any environment or community is the most effective way to protect our communities, particularly those who are more vulnerable to breakthrough cases or who aren’t eligible to get vaccinated. We believe our requirement for team members to be vaccinated by September 15th is a necessary, additional layer of protection for our patients, visitors and team members.

Like health care systems across the country, the number of team members we have out due to COVID-19 fluctuates and is proportionate to the amount of virus in our communities. Our staffing contingency plans have helped us manage these challenges for the past 18 months, including this most recent surge.

It’s important for our communities to know that we have the continued ability to care for them, and that it’s safe for them to seek care when they need it.“

Congregate Living Settings with Active COVID-19 Outbreaks as of Aug. 18, 2021