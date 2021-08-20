MCPH shares how many employees, patients test positive for COVID-19 at Charlotte area hospitals

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County Public Health is now posting online how many COVID-19 cases are at hospitals after a FOX 46 investigation into the reporting of this information.
After the recent outbreak at Atrium Health Pineville, FOX 46 started asking questions about how these cases at hospitals are reported and who has to be notified when there’s an outbreak.
On Friday, Mecklenburg County Public Health started publishing COVID cases at hospitals on its website.
From that information, FOX 46 found out there’s an outbreak in the emergency department at Novant Health Medical Center in Matthews.
Thirteen staff members in the emergency room and six safety officers at that medical center tested positive for COVID.
Earlier this week, FOX 46 asked the county’s public health director if hospitals should be required to report COVID cases to the county.
The health director didn’t answer our question, but told us schools, childcare facilities, and nursing homes, but not hospitals, report directly to the county and the county then reports any clusters to the state.
“The hospitals, because they’re a health care setting, I think have managed situations like that that they have had over time because I don’t think this is necessarily the first one (Atrium Health Pineville). This may have been the largest one, but they typically don’t report those directly to us and they handle their own contact tracing and investigation,” said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director.
FOX 46 asked the county if hospitals are now required to report their numbers directly to the county, but we have not yet heard back.
Novant Health released the following statement to FOX 46.
“Unfortunately, none of us, including health care workers, are 100% immune to the more contagious, aggressive Delta variant with its high level of community spread. Fortunately, we have strong infection prevention measures in place to help us mitigate the risk of spread within our facilities. These enhanced safety protocols helped Novant Health Matthews Medical Center quickly identify COVID-19 cases among two small groups of team members and take swift action, which greatly limited further spread. A majority of these team members were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
The reality is unvaccinated individuals — everywhere — are at high risk of contracting, and therefore spreading, the virus. Increasing vaccination rates in any environment or community is the most effective way to protect our communities, particularly those who are more vulnerable to breakthrough cases or who aren’t eligible to get vaccinated. We believe our requirement for team members to be vaccinated by September 15th is a necessary, additional layer of protection for our patients, visitors and team members.
Like health care systems across the country, the number of team members we have out due to COVID-19 fluctuates and is proportionate to the amount of virus in our communities. Our staffing contingency plans have helped us manage these challenges for the past 18 months, including this most recent surge.
It’s important for our communities to know that we have the continued ability to care for them, and that it’s safe for them to seek care when they need it.“
Congregate Living Settings with Active COVID-19 Outbreaks as of Aug. 18, 2021
|Facility Name
|Staff
|
|Residents
|
|Total
|
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Academy for Early Learning, Northside Baptist
333 Jeremiah Blvd,
Charlotte NC 28262
|1
|0
|5
|0
|6
|0
|Atrium Hospital, LCH 7A (nursing unit)
1000 Blythe Blvd,
Charlotte NC 28203
|9
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|Atrium Levine Children’s Hospital,
Respiratory Therapy Dept
1000 Blythe Blvd,
Charlotte NC 28203
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Atrium Pineville Non-Maternity Unit
10628 Park Rd
Charlotte NC 28210
|38
|0
|0
|0
|38
|0
|Atrium Pineville Maternity Unit
10628 Park Rd
Charlotte NC 28210
|14
|0
|7
|0
|21
|0
|Autumn Care of Cornelius
19530 Mt. Zion Parkway
Cornelius, NC 28031
|4
|0
|2
|0
|6
|0
|Bradford Preparatory School
2502 Salome Church Road,
Charlotte, NC 28262
|1
|0
|5
|0
|6
|0
|Cranfield Academy Carmel Rd
11330 Carmel Commons Blvd,
Charlotte NC 28226
|4
|0
|4
|0
|8
|0
|Early Beginnings
11330 Rozzelles Ferry Rd,
Charlotte NC 28214
|1
|0
|4
|0
|5
|0
|East Towne Assisted Living
4815 N. Sharon Amity Rd
Charlotte NC 28205
|4
|0
|3
|0
|7
|0
|Huntersville Oaks
12019 Verhoeff Dr,
Huntersville, NC 28078
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Independence Senior High School 1967 Patriot Drive
Charlotte NC 28227
|1
|0
|7
|0
|8
|0
|KinderCare Park Road School Age Classroom
3322 Park Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28209
|1
|0
|4
|0
|5
|0
|Kindercare E. WT Harris Blvd
6601 E. WT Harris Blvd
Charlotte NC 28214
|5
|0
|1
|0
|6
|0
|King Tiger Tae Kwon Do of Huntersville (Summer Camp)
16525 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville NC 28078
|3
|0
|35
|0
|38
|0
|Legacy Heights Senior Living
11240 Ballantyne Tract Court
Charlotte, NC 28277
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Matthews Glen Independent Living
733 Plantation Estates Dr
Matthews, NC 28105
|3
|0
|3
|0
|6
|0
|Northlake House
9108 Reames Rd,
Charlotte NC 28216
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Novant Matthews Medical Center, Emergency Department
1500 Matthews Township Parkway
Matthews, NC 28105
|13
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|Novant Matthews Medical Center, Safety Officers
1500 Matthews Township Parkway
Matthews, NC 28105
|6
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|Olde Knox Commons
13825 Hunton Lane
Huntersville, NC 28078
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Peak Resources
3223 Central Avenue
Charlotte NC 28205
|2
|0
|4
|0
|6
|0
|Pelican Health at Randolph
4801 Randolph Rd
Charlotte NC 28211
|3
|0
|2
|0
|5
|0
|Pineville Rehab and Living Center
1010 Lakeview Dr
Pineville, NC 28134
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Primrose School of South Charlotte
15933 Lancaster Hwy
Charlotte NC 28277
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Royal Park Rehab and Health Care
2700 Royal Commons Ln
Matthews NC 28105
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Sardis Oaks Nursing Home
5151 Sardis Rd
Charlotte NC 28270
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Sharon Towers Health Care Center
5100 Sharon Rd
Charlotte NC 28210
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Southminster Health Center
8919 Park Rd
Charlotte NC 28210
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|The Citadel at Myers Park
300 Providence Road
Charlotte NC 28207
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|The Pines at Davidson
400 Avenger Lane
Davidson NC 28036
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|The Summit Place SouthPark
2101 Runnymede LN
Charlotte NC 28209
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Wickshire Senior Living
13600 S. Tryon St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Waltonwood Cotswold
5215 Randolph Rd.
Charlotte NC 28211
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Waltonwood Providence
11945 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|White Oak Manor of Charlotte 4009 Craig Ave
Charlotte NC 28211
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
