MCPH shares how many employees, patients test positive for COVID-19 at Charlotte area hospitals

Coronavirus in North Carolina

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County Public Health is now posting online how many COVID-19 cases are at hospitals after a FOX 46 investigation into the reporting of this information.

After the recent outbreak at Atrium Health Pineville, FOX 46 started asking questions about how these cases at hospitals are reported and who has to be notified when there’s an outbreak.

On Friday, Mecklenburg County Public Health started publishing COVID cases at hospitals on its website.

From that information, FOX 46 found out there’s an outbreak in the emergency department at Novant Health Medical Center in Matthews.

Thirteen staff members in the emergency room and six safety officers at that medical center tested positive for COVID.

Earlier this week, FOX 46 asked the county’s public health director if hospitals should be required to report COVID cases to the county.

The health director didn’t answer our question, but told us schools, childcare facilities, and nursing homes, but not hospitals, report directly to the county and the county then reports any clusters to the state.

“The hospitals, because they’re a health care setting, I think have managed situations like that that they have had over time because I don’t think this is necessarily the first one (Atrium Health Pineville). This may have been the largest one, but they typically don’t report those directly to us and they handle their own contact tracing and investigation,” said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director.

FOX 46 asked the county if hospitals are now required to report their numbers directly to the county, but we have not yet heard back.

Novant Health released the following statement to FOX 46.

Unfortunately, none of us, including health care workers, are 100% immune to the more contagious, aggressive Delta variant with its high level of community spread. Fortunately, we have strong infection prevention measures in place to help us mitigate the risk of spread within our facilities. These enhanced safety protocols helped Novant Health Matthews Medical Center quickly identify COVID-19 cases among two small groups of team members and take swift action, which greatly limited further spread. A majority of these team members were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

The reality is unvaccinated individuals — everywhere — are at high risk of contracting, and therefore spreading, the virus. Increasing vaccination rates in any environment or community is the most effective way to protect our communities, particularly those who are more vulnerable to breakthrough cases or who aren’t eligible to get vaccinated. We believe our requirement for team members to be vaccinated by September 15th is a necessary, additional layer of protection for our patients, visitors and team members.

Like health care systems across the country, the number of team members we have out due to COVID-19 fluctuates and is proportionate to the amount of virus in our communities. Our staffing contingency plans have helped us manage these challenges for the past 18 months, including this most recent surge.

It’s important for our communities to know that we have the continued ability to care for them, and that it’s safe for them to seek care when they need it.

Congregate Living Settings with Active COVID-19 Outbreaks as of Aug. 18, 2021

Facility NameStaffResidentsTotal
 CasesDeathsCasesDeathsCasesDeaths
Academy for Early Learning, Northside Baptist
333 Jeremiah Blvd,
Charlotte NC 28262		105060
Atrium Hospital, LCH 7A (nursing unit)
1000 Blythe Blvd,
Charlotte NC 28203		900090
Atrium Levine Children’s Hospital,  
Respiratory Therapy Dept
1000 Blythe Blvd,
Charlotte NC 28203		100010
Atrium Pineville Non-Maternity Unit
10628 Park Rd
Charlotte NC 28210		38000380
Atrium Pineville Maternity Unit
10628 Park Rd
Charlotte NC 28210		14070210
Autumn Care of Cornelius
19530 Mt. Zion Parkway
Cornelius, NC 28031		402060
Bradford Preparatory School
2502 Salome Church Road,
Charlotte, NC 28262		105060
Cranfield Academy Carmel Rd
11330 Carmel Commons Blvd,
Charlotte NC 28226		404080
Early Beginnings
11330 Rozzelles Ferry Rd,
Charlotte NC 28214		104050
East Towne Assisted Living
4815 N. Sharon Amity Rd
Charlotte NC 28205		403070
Huntersville Oaks
12019 Verhoeff Dr,
Huntersville, NC 28078		200020
Independence Senior High School 1967 Patriot Drive
Charlotte NC 28227		107080
KinderCare Park Road School Age Classroom
3322 Park Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28209		104050
Kindercare E. WT Harris Blvd
6601 E. WT Harris Blvd
Charlotte NC 28214		501060
King Tiger Tae Kwon Do of Huntersville (Summer Camp)
16525 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville NC 28078		30350380
Legacy Heights Senior Living
11240 Ballantyne Tract Court
Charlotte, NC 28277		101020
Matthews Glen Independent Living
733 Plantation Estates Dr
Matthews, NC 28105		303060
Northlake House
9108 Reames Rd,
Charlotte NC 28216		100010
Novant Matthews Medical Center, Emergency Department
1500 Matthews Township Parkway
Matthews, NC 28105		13000130
Novant Matthews Medical Center, Safety Officers
1500 Matthews Township Parkway
Matthews, NC 28105		600060
Olde Knox Commons
13825 Hunton Lane
Huntersville, NC 28078		300030
Peak Resources
3223 Central Avenue
Charlotte NC 28205		204060
Pelican Health at Randolph
4801 Randolph Rd
Charlotte NC 28211		302050
Pineville Rehab and Living Center
1010 Lakeview Dr
Pineville, NC 28134		100010
Primrose School of South Charlotte
15933 Lancaster Hwy
Charlotte NC 28277		005050
Royal Park Rehab and Health Care
2700 Royal Commons Ln
Matthews NC 28105		200020
Sardis Oaks Nursing Home
5151 Sardis Rd
Charlotte NC 28270		200020
Sharon Towers Health Care Center
5100 Sharon Rd
Charlotte NC 28210		201030
Southminster Health Center
8919 Park Rd
Charlotte NC 28210		102030
The Citadel at Myers Park
300 Providence Road
Charlotte NC  28207		002020
The Pines at Davidson
400 Avenger Lane
Davidson NC 28036		101020
The Summit Place SouthPark
2101 Runnymede LN
Charlotte NC 28209		200020
Wickshire Senior Living
13600 S. Tryon St.
Charlotte, NC 28278		202040
Waltonwood Cotswold
5215 Randolph Rd.
Charlotte NC 28211		200020
Waltonwood Providence
11945 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28277		102030
White Oak Manor of Charlotte 4009 Craig Ave
Charlotte NC 28211		300030

