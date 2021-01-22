Mass vaccinations begin at Charlotte Motor Speedway; 16,000 expected through Sunday

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte area’s first mass vaccination event began Friday, with an expected 16,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to be administered through Sunday.

The speedway, along with Bank of America Stadium in Uptown, will be used as mass vaccination sites for COVID-19 after a partnership was formed between the facilities, Honeywell and Atrium Health.

The partnership is teaming up to administer a million vaccinations by July 4.

“We’re all working together to make this happen. We’re doing the work to get shots into the arms of people in the community,” said Tom Glick, president of Tepper Sports & Entertainment.

Charlotte Motor Speedway has about 2,000 acres of free space according to its website. The speedway helped with COVID-19 testing in 2020 in the speedway parking lot as well as at zMAX Dragway.