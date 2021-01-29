Mass COVID vaccination clinic at Bank of America Stadium opens; 19,000 doses expected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There’s a mass vaccination clinic being held at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte from Friday, Jan. 29 until Sunday, Jan. 31.

This is expected to be one of the largest vaccination clinics in North Carolina and it is the largest in Charlotte. There will be 19,000 vaccines distributed.

People can walk up or drive-thru the clinic. Registration is online for those ages 65 and up. There will also be slots for healthcare workers.

Atrium Health has said one of the unique things about the clinic is it’s located in uptown Charlotte, which has better access for underserved communities.

“They bring different populations, you know…the Panthers Stadium, makes it easy with the mass transit and everything else for some of our underserved communities,” Scott Rissmiller said who is with Atrium Health.

Dose 1 Friday, January 29, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, January 31, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dose 2 Friday, February 26 to Sunday, February 28



Atrium is asking that people who are registered arrive 15 minutes ahead of scheduled appointment.

