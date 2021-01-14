Largest vaccine campaign in NC history will utilize sites across Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The most ambitious vaccination campaign in North Carolina history will soon be underway.

Thursday, Atrium Health, Honeywell, the Charlotte Motor Speedway and Tepper Sports and Entertainment (the owners of the Charlotte Panthers) will team up to provide a million COVID-19 vaccinations by July 4.

“We’re all working together to make this happen. We doing the work to get shots into the arms of people in the community,” said Tom Glick, president of Tepper Sports & Entertainment.

Bank of America Stadium and the Charlotte Motor Speedway will be mass vaccination sites, but Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, warns there aren’t that many vaccines to go around.

“When you think about those large-scale events we still have limited vaccines,” Dr. Cohen said, “so it can’t run 24/7. We just don’t have enough shots.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Cohen says the state is getting about 120,000 shots each week.

Those shots have to be passed out from the mountains to the coast, but local health departments are finding that’s not enough to keep up with the demand.

“While our goal is to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible, we still have limited supply and therefore anticipate it will still be months before vaccines are available to all groups,” said Dr. Meg Sullivan, Medical Director for Mecklenburg County Public Health.

The Trump administration has now urged states to lower the age of current vaccine eligibility to 65, but Mecklenburg County health officials say they don’t have enough vaccine right now.

“Our goal is to get expanded to 65 and older as soon as possible but it depends on our vaccine supply is and we don’t have that information right now,” Sullivan said.