Many StarMed COVID-19 testers won’t be going home for Christmas

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — ‘Twas the day before Christmas, and StarMed was slammed with people getting COVID-19 tests before the holiday.

The StarMed location on Tuckaseegee Road has been packed the entire week.

For some of the StarMed staff and volunteers administering those COVID tests, Christmas will look a bit different this year.

“We know that what we are doing out here is for a good cause,” said StarMed Tester Nauttii Council. “So if we can help people out in any way, we will do so.”

As the new omicron variant spreads, so does the number of people wanting to get tested for COVID-19.

“Everyone in general is running a risk when it comes to being in contact with people,” said Council. “But we are making sure we take the proper precautions.”

Nauttii is one of the StarMed testers that will in the parking lot for much of the Christmas holiday.

“Me, personally, I wasn’t going to go see my family regardless because I am here for school and they’re three hours away,” she said. “So I have to make a couple sacrifices when it comes to seeing them every holiday.”

It’s a choice she says she’s proud to be making, though.

“I’m out here doing something good for people,” she said. “I’m trying to help as much as I can.”

Whether it’s Christmas time or not, she tries to remain as positive as possible.

“Because you don’t know what these people getting tested are going through,” she said. “I always try to keep a positive mind.”

The StarMed on Tuckaseegee Road will offer COVID services and testing on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All other locations will be closed.