Mandatory masks? It’s possible, Cooper says

Gov. Cooper said on Monday that the state is considering making masks mandatory.

As state coronavirus cases continue to rise at a steady pace, Cooper says mandatory cloth face masks could be implemented to slow the spread and they are continuing to review the science and data.

“I’m asking the people of North Carolina to pull together so we can continue to move forward on easing restrictions,” Cooper said during Monday’s news conference.

Right now it’s mandatory for personal care businesses such as nail and hair salons to wear masks.

The governor also stated that an announcement on whether or not the state will move into phase 2.5 or phase 3 will come first thing next week and if so, what the phase will look like.

Cooper says that right now the state has enough hospital beds to deal with patients, but “that could change real quickly.” Cooper had a conversation with Vice President Mike Pence this weekend about the state’s increasing number of cases.

Mecklenburg, Wake, Alamance, and Duplin counties are all being monitored closely with particular rising case numbers, state health department leader Dr. Mandy Cohen said. Additional testing resources are being added in Mecklenburg County, which has by far the highest number of cases with 7,321, triple the amount of the next closest county.