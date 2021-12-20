‘Makes it a little longer’: Charlotte site sees spike in tests ahead of holidays

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Almost four times as many people are in line to get tested for COVID at one Charlotte testing site compared with just a week ago, but the lines are not just because people want to get tested before holiday events.

One family tells us this is a different kind of anticipation leading up to Christmas morning.

A nose swab isn’t on anyone’s Christmas wish list, but the swab might not be as hard on baby Ryan as it is for his mom and dad watching their child get tested for COVID.

“This week of the year is already the longest week of the year, so this just makes it a little longer,” said Lauren Voorhees, Ryan’s mother.

The Voorhees family of Belmont is waiting to get their COVID test results. Mom, dad and the two kids got swabbed Monday.

Their grandfather tested positive, and now they’re trying to find out if COVID will cancel their Christmas.

“Do we divide the house up? My sister’s supposed to come in for Christmas. Do we let her? do we celebrate it outside?” asks Voorhees.

Almost four times as many people are lining up right now at the testing site on Tuckaseegee Road compared with just a week ago.

Christmas Eve last year at the same spot had the same long lines.

“We were preparing for a big Christmas with the family and so now, we just don’t know,” said Tonya Primus.

Primus’ 16-year-old son has COVID, so she’s getting the family swabbed before the holidays.

“I just needed to know was my child ok? He took it very hard that he was positive so it was just a matter of knowing,” said Primus.

Christmas will be different, but this year is once again about keeping families and Santa safe.

“Happy to see the line, happy to see everyone’s taking precautions and getting tested and taking it seriously,” said Will Voorhees.

StarMed officials say if this is anything like last year, expect to see a spike in delta cases in early January followed by a peak in omicron shortly after that.