Looking to get your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine? More appointments open up Wednesday in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Are you looking to get your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine? More appointments for Groups 1, 2, and 3 are opening up Wednesday in Mecklenburg County, health officials announced.

Additional first dose appointments are now available through Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) for appointment dates March 10 through March 31, 2021. Groups 1, 2, and 3 are eligible for these appointments at this time.

MCPH is expanding its partnership with StarMed Healthcare to provide first doses at Bojangles’ Coliseum. Individuals in Group 1 and Group 3 working in Mecklenburg County and Group 2 County residents 65 years and older may make a first dose appointment now at StarMed.Care or by calling MCPH COVID-19 Hotline at 980-314-9400 (Option 3 for English and Option 8 for Spanish).

If no appointments are available, eligible individuals may join the waitlist at MeckNC.gov/COVID-19.

“MCPH continues to encourage everyone to make only one vaccine appointment. If you secure multiple appointments, please cancel any appointments you will not attend so that another eligible individual may use that appointment,” county health officials said.

To cancel appointments made at MCPH clinics or for additional questions, call the MCPH COVID-19 Hotline at 980-314-9400 (Option 3 for English and Option 8 for Spanish).

If you need transportation to your vaccination appointment, contact the Mecklenburg County Transportation System at 980-314-7600.