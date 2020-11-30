Long lines, National Guard at COVID testing sites

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On the Monday after Thanksgiving, hundreds of people back home from traveling waited hours to get tested for COVID-19.

“It’s been extremely busy,” said StarMed CEO Mike Estramonte. “Our testing has literally been tripled in the last month.”

At StarMed Family and Urgent Care on Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte, there were so many people the line had to be split into two. The National Guard was also brought in to help with traffic.

“We’re definitely ramping up personnel and resources for the next coming holiday, Christmas, and the New Year as well,” said Estramonte.

With the first batch of vaccines expected to go out in December, Etramonte says he is preparing now. He ordered specialty freezers to store the vaccine, which should arrive next week.

He says it is likely the National Guard, which recently began helping, will assist with distribution.

“The National Guard has been at all of our testing sites,” he said. “Extremely helpful. Great attitude. So, we couldn’t be more thankful for our service members.”

On this day, Estramonte expects to see 500 patients. Before the holiday, they were testing about 700 people a day.

He estimates 30 percent are showing symptoms. Ten percent of tests are coming back positive, he said.

“The spikes are going to be coming to Mecklenburg County and across the state,” said Estramonte. “We have to be prepared for the worst.”

In October, StarMed tested 18,000 people. In November, that number climbed to around 60,000.

Health experts recommend getting tested five to 10 days after you think you were exposed. StarMed recommends three to five.

On Sunday, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator said Americans who traveled for Thanksgiving should assume they have been exposed to the virus and get tested within the next few days.

