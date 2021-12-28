Long lines in COVID testing lines across the Queen City

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — As local COVID cases increase, so do the lines for testing. People in Charlotte reported waiting in lines for hours at local COVID testing sites.

FOX46’s Sydney Heiberger went to get tested at Doc’s Pharmacy on Freedom Drive Tuesday. It took her four and a half hours to get through. The nurse there said it’s the most tests she’s ever given in a day. She said prior to the past few days, they’d only been doing 10-20 tests per day. Before going to Doc’s Pharmacy, Heiberger was quoted a four-hour wait time at StarMed Healthcare on Tuckaseegee Road.

“I’ve been driving around this area and seeing that there’s lots and lots of lines, and I’ve gone to three different places today. Those three places had lines that were a mile long,” said Ellen Hayes while waiting in line at StarMed.

Long lines at StarMed wrapped around multiple parking lots. At Doc’s Pharmacy, the testing line blocked the right lane of traffic on Freedom Drive.

“I got in line probably about two o’clock, so I’ve been here for a couple hours. It hasn’t been too bad. I had some food with me, and I’ve been watching movies,” said Andrew Wilson while waiting for a test at StarMed.

Most of the people in the StarMed testing line say they were either exposed to a positive case over the Christmas holiday or were personally experiencing symptoms.

StarMed Healthcare CEO Mike Estramonte says his Tuckaseegee Road location tested more than 900 people Monday. Statewide, he said they tested more than 18,000 people over the Christmas holiday last week.

“Obviously, Omicron is here. It’s more contagious than ever before, but there’s also a combination of other things as well. We’re in the middle of cold and flu season, so there’s a lot more people with symptoms. Most of the people, as opposed to last year, are in line with symptoms,” said Estramonte.

Frustrated people in line wonder if there may be a better method to testing – like perhaps a scheduling system to space things out. Estramonte says promising a time slot with this many people to test just doesn’t work.

“There’s not a lot of alternatives right now,” he said. “It’s impossible to pre-schedule a COVID test right now.”

Estramonte says right now, he feels lucky to even be able to offer same-day tests at all. Many states have testing waiting lists that last days.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that there’s much choice but to wait for those who need to get tested within Charlotte city limits. Those working at the testing sites say the lines just seem to get longer every day.