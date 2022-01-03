Long delays at StarMed COVID-19 testing sites

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Drivers waited hours to get COVID-19 tested at drive-thru testing test sites across Charlotte Monday.

Many drivers showed up at testing sites as early as 5:30 a.m. to beat the anticipated rush. StarMed’s testing sites were set to open at 9 a.m. but were delayed until 2 p.m. because of high winds and rain.

“We went to another location this morning by 8:00 and they actually stopped taking people by then,” Terrah Payne said while waiting in line for a COVID test.

Drivers said by 11:30 a.m. the parking lot of the old Eastland Mall and current StarMed testing site was so chaotic that one woman called 911. When CMPD got there, officers blocked off part of the line and turned away people who had been waiting for hours.

“I don’t understand why the governor can’t call out the national guard. Why can’t Mecklenburg representatives, state government? You want people to come out and vote, but you can’t be here for the people that need you? This is what upsets me,” Lisa Howard said while behind the wheel of her car.

StarMed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Arin Piramzadian said the delays did not have to do with staffing shortages. He said they hired about 100 new employees over the last week to help with lines.