Local woman still looking for answers as deadline to apply for NC’s bill assistance program approaches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – If you’re struggling to pay your rent or utility bills due to the pandemic, you have until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, to apply for help from the state.

North Carolina’s Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions [HOPE] program will give money to help keep people in their homes, but the funds will go quickly, and adding to the confusion, Wednesday is a state holiday, so FOX 46 couldn’t get many answers either.

As the deadline for help quickly approaches, one local woman is worried sick about what may happen next.

“It’s all been so confusing and frustrating,” Tunja Bellamy told FOX 46.

Bellamy said she’s been a wreck for the last several days. In July, she was laid off from her cleaning job at a local hospital, she’s behind on her bills, and can’t afford to keep a roof over her head.

FOX 46 spoke with Bellamy over Zoom. She said not having any answers one way or another has been the hardest part.

“It’s been very stressful not knowing,” she said.

Bellamy is one of nearly 40,000 people who have applied for the state’s HOPE program, a grant that gives money to help people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

The state has $167 million available but expects that money to run out fast. Adding to Bellamy’s frustration, she tells FOX 46 she’s been trying for days to find out if her application has been accepted.

“The line is just busy, so there’s no way to know. There’s nobody to talk to,” she said.

Despite the state holiday, an official did get back to FOX 46, saying they’ll look into Bellamy’s case. That official added it can take weeks before someone will know for sure if they’ll get the assistance.

“I just stay prayed up and I know that there’s a God and things will get much better,” she said.

State officials told FOX 46 they hope to get more money to help more struggling people, but there are no guarantees right now.

If you need to apply, you have until 6 p.m. Wednesday and you’re urged to call 211.

