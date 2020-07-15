Local college kids doing their part to stop the spread

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – COVID-19 Greater Charlotte Area Mutual Aid is making its mark in the city by partnering with prominent organizations across the area.

Co-Founder and Duke University student Catherine McMillan said she started the organization in March, following the early release from school. She wanted to find a way to help her community through the pandemic.

She started a public Facebook page with a group of friends called, “COVID-19 Greater Charlotte Area Mutual Aid,” to transmit resources to those in need.

“At the beginning, we didn’t see there was a clear steam-line way that was happening,” McMillan explained. “So what we did was try to build that online community so that people can share resources with each other in that shared space.”

In just a few months, COVID-GCA has connected with ReadyCLT, Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce and so many others.

Probably the most unique trait about the organization is it’s run by college students who live in the Charlotte area.

The group considers itself a switchboard – connecting people and businesses to education, financial, and mental health sources. They even started a five-week COVID-19 educational program for CMS students, who will ultimately express their findings and feelings about returning to school in the Fall.

Another goal of the organization is to collect enough PPE to supply 19,000 small businesses in Charlotte. Recently they received a donation of 10,000 masks, but they’ll need more supplies to reach their longterm goal. To learn more about COVID-GCA or how to donate, visit their Facebook page