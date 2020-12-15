‘Light at the end of the tunnel’: Novant prepares for vaccine shipment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A day after Atrium and other hospitals received the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine more doses are being rushed out this week.

“This is one of the largest endeavors of its kind,” said Novant Health infectious disease expert Dr. David Priest. “Certainly in the history of the nation. It is truly historic.”

Novant Health is preparing for the vaccine and a potential holiday surge. Hospital officials installed special freezers in anticipation of receiving nearly 7,000 doses on Thursday.

Frontline medical staff who are most at risk can volunteer to get vaccinated immediately.

“We are giving priority to team members at the highest risk including team members working in emergency departments, intensive care units, our COVID-19 units,” said Priest at a virtual media briefing, “those screening assessment centers in our communities where we do a lot of testing of people in the community and anybody we think will be essential to our vaccine response.”

Priest says he’s seen a steady increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

In Forsyth County, Novant suspended non-emergency surgeries due to bed shortages.

He’s urging people to avoid traveling for the holidays.

“We think there’s probably going to be additional surge which is why we really need the public’s health,” he said. “The vaccine is not going to help us through a surge through this holiday season. It’s going to help us with surges later in 2021. So, we can’t anticipate that vaccinating some healthcare workers and first responders and those in skilled nursing facilities over the next few weeks is going to make a huge difference in a surge when most of the population has not had a vaccine.”

Until then, Novant wants you to know:

Studies show the shot is safe and 95 percent effective

Expected side-effects could include a sore arm, fatigue, or low-grade fever.

If you had COVID-19 and recovered you’re still urged to get vaccinated because the antibodies may wear off.

If you’ve ever had a severe allergic reaction to a shot the current guidance is to hold off on getting vaccinated.

Novant expects everyone will start getting vaccinated by the second quarter of next year.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Mobile vaccination sites, similar to mobile testing locations, will be spread out across the state to reach as many people as possible including those who live in rural areas.

“We see this vaccine as kind of a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Priest. “But it’s going to take some time to get that vaccine to enough people to make a difference and slow the pandemic down.”

Latest headlines from FOX 46