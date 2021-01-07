Lenoir emergency field hospital opens to patients

LENOIR, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In a matter of seven days, a small army of men and women turned the parking lot of the Caldwell Memorial Hospital into an emergency field hospital.

On Thursday, doctors and nurses suited up in protective gear as an ambulance transferred the first patient.

“Lenoir is home to us,” said Edward Graham with Samaritan’s Purse. The Boone-based non-profit typically responds to needs and disasters around the world and this time Graham says they’re honored to help their neighbors.

“To see the community affected the way it has breaks my heart. The nurses and doctors have been working so hard to save lives and we have a resource we think can help,” Graham added.

Ten tents make up the parking lot hospital. Four of the tents house 30 beds for people fighting COVID-19 that don’t need ICU level care.

“Seeing the pressure that’s been on this system I’ve personally prayed for provision and low and behold our partnership with Samaritan’s Purse has brought provision to our region,” said Laura Easton, CEO of Caldwell Memorial Hospital.

Easton sees the hospital as a sign of hope. The hospital will care for patients as needed from five area health care facilities in surrounding communities like Boone, Morganton, and Hickory.

“It brings a hope that we will be able to provide access to compassionate care to every citizen who arrives at these five hospitals,” added Easton.

“We won’t be able to help everyone but with the 30 beds it is our hope and prayer it will take the workload off the hospitals,” said Ken Isaacs with Samaritan’s Purse.

The response team is prepared for the winter weather that’s moving in as the hospital heads into its first night of operations. Team members moved bags of sand around and winterized pipes that were laid during the build process.

Samaritan’s Purse announced Thursday that another field hospital will be deployed to Los Angeles County in conjunction with Antelope Valley Hospital. Work to construct that facility gets underway next week.

The non-profit will operate the field hospital in Lenoir through mid-February.

