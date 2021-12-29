‘Learning in real-time’: Mandy Cohen reflects on time as NCDHHS Secretary, COVID-19 pandemic

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina’s top doc is on the last week of the job.

Dr. Mandy Cohen has been the Secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services for the last five years.

If she learned anything running the state’s health department during a pandemic, it’s that nothing ever goes according to plan.

At the beginning of December, Cohen thought she was holding her last COVID-19 update with Gov. Roy Cooper.

Two weeks later she was back in front of the podium, giving an update on the battle against the Omicron strain.

“I don’t think it’s something you can prepare for,” said Cohen. “And folks who have had this job in the past did not have to have this kind of historic pandemic. And I hope no one has to in the future.”

When Cohen first started the job in January of 2017, she had no idea that she would soon become a fixture in the living rooms of North Carolina residents.

She’s hosted more than 150 press conferences and COVID-19 updates since the start of the pandemic.

“In the beginning, there’s a lot you don’t know. You are learning in real-time. People are watching you in real-time,” said Cohen.

“We both didn’t know a lot and didn’t have a lot (of tools). So we had to use some of the more extreme tools at the beginning. The ‘stay-at-home’ kinds of things that you don’t see us use at all anymore.”

Cohen says in the early days of the pandemic she strove for truth and transparency.

Before there were treatments and vaccines available, Cohen often spoke about the “three W’s” wearing a mask, waiting six feet apart and washing hands.

Once vaccines became available in December of 2020, Cohen oversaw the most ambitious vaccination program in North Carolina history.

More than 14 million shots were given out in the state in a year.

That’s roughly 27 shots every minute statewide.

“Everything from big drive-through vaccination sites at the Panthers’ stadium, to smaller, mobile sites where we could go to people’s homes. We were pulling out all the stops,” Cohen said.

But now she’s ready to step down.

Cohen says she doesn’t have any immediate plans, other than relaxing with her family.

Gov. Cooper has already announced her replacement, Kody Kinsley, who currently serves as the Chief Deputy of the NCDHHS.

“One regret as I leave after five years. As a state we still have not expanded Medicaid,” said Cohen.

“I think that is an important piece of what North Carolina needs to be healthy.”